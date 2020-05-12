UPDATE (Tuesday, May 12 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/12/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 34,635 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. As of Monday, May 11, DPH is now updating its page at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County*
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3530
|321.15
|147
|645
|DeKalb
|2569
|323.9
|72
|455
|Gwinnett
|2492
|256.6
|96
|443
|Cobb
|2233
|282.45
|122
|536
|Hall
|2051
|993.95
|29
|257
|Dougherty
|1610
|1790.78
|128
|334
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1582
|0
|24
|77
|Unknown
|1221
|1
|32
|Clayton
|947
|310.66
|35
|152
|Cherokee
|626
|234.79
|18
|107
|Henry
|614
|255.98
|15
|75
|Richmond
|456
|225.47
|16
|123
|Douglas
|417
|274.51
|12
|106
|Sumter
|402
|1367.39
|33
|107
|Forsyth
|398
|157.62
|10
|47
|Carroll
|397
|330.51
|19
|81
|Habersham
|387
|844.98
|16
|60
|Muscogee
|385
|200.91
|15
|79
|Bibb
|375
|246.47
|15
|105
|Bartow
|366
|330.41
|33
|126
|Mitchell
|353
|1600.47
|32
|73
|Lee
|341
|1137.77
|22
|52
|Chatham
|319
|109.18
|13
|79
|Houston
|287
|182.76
|15
|82
|Coweta
|280
|184.21
|4
|44
|Baldwin
|275
|618.98
|12
|55
|Newton
|260
|231.41
|8
|39
|Thomas
|253
|569.42
|26
|49
|Upson
|253
|962.82
|24
|27
|Rockdale
|244
|256.95
|7
|56
|Spalding
|237
|342.93
|12
|39
|Paulding
|229
|132.72
|10
|56
|Early
|227
|2237.33
|27
|15
|Colquitt
|213
|469.24
|10
|14
|Fayette
|201
|171
|12
|36
|Terrell
|197
|2326.68
|23
|34
|Barrow
|196
|226.9
|6
|55
|Troup
|193
|274.09
|5
|51
|Lowndes
|192
|162.88
|4
|33
|Butts
|191
|758.72
|17
|20
|Clarke
|188
|144.86
|13
|32
|Crisp
|186
|834.49
|7
|36
|Columbia
|185
|116.62
|5
|29
|Worth
|184
|913.51
|13
|35
|Coffee
|182
|422.84
|10
|51
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Whitfield
|166
|158.59
|6
|18
|Ware
|165
|460.21
|12
|40
|Floyd
|159
|159.13
|12
|40
|Tift
|159
|389.42
|6
|39
|Walton
|152
|158.64
|7
|23
|Dooly
|147
|1097.01
|12
|34
|Hancock
|134
|1635.54
|4
|19
|Gordon
|124
|213.61
|16
|31
|Jackson
|124
|166
|3
|22
|Calhoun
|117
|1852.15
|5
|9
|Decatur
|111
|421.7
|3
|12
|Burke
|110
|492.35
|4
|20
|Gilmer
|100
|318.3
|0
|15
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Appling
|94
|506.44
|10
|16
|Stephens
|93
|353.24
|1
|22
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|19
|Grady
|87
|354.52
|4
|24
|Macon
|84
|646.75
|5
|29
|Laurens
|82
|173.38
|1
|16
|Dawson
|81
|299.77
|1
|13
|Turner
|78
|965.82
|12
|14
|Lumpkin
|76
|224.84
|1
|14
|Glynn
|74
|86
|1
|11
|Harris
|68
|195.9
|2
|12
|Johnson
|68
|703.86
|2
|11
|Peach
|68
|248.4
|2
|16
|Pierce
|68
|347.92
|4
|17
|Walker
|68
|97.69
|0
|1
|Polk
|67
|154.09
|0
|11
|Meriwether
|66
|313.99
|1
|10
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|10
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Bryan
|59
|150.75
|4
|18
|Putnam
|59
|269.59
|6
|12
|Catoosa
|58
|84.34
|0
|6
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|17
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|McDuffie
|51
|236.14
|4
|16
|Murray
|50
|124.19
|1
|6
|Bacon
|47
|412.14
|1
|4
|Pike
|46
|243.9
|2
|8
|Bulloch
|44
|55.37
|2
|9
|Liberty
|44
|71.08
|0
|11
|Elbert
|42
|221.69
|0
|5
|Toombs
|41
|151.95
|4
|9
|Ben Hill
|40
|240.31
|0
|4
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|6
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|1
|9
|Monroe
|40
|144.26
|4
|8
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|3
|13
|Effingham
|39
|60.91
|1
|11
|Banks
|38
|190.17
|0
|9
|Camden
|37
|68.62
|1
|6
|Clinch
|36
|540.87
|0
|4
|Seminole
|36
|442.26
|2
|8
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|2
|9
|Union
|35
|138.15
|1
|10
|Dodge
|34
|166.79
|1
|7
|Fannin
|34
|129.18
|1
|5
|Miller
|34
|589.87
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Stewart
|34
|554.74
|0
|10
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|9
|Cook
|33
|189.25
|3
|7
|Haralson
|33
|107.41
|2
|8
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|29
|225.89
|0
|0
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Franklin
|28
|120.02
|1
|5
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|4
|Clay
|27
|945.71
|3
|5
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|27
|269.62
|0
|5
|Brantley
|26
|135.4
|2
|2
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|24
|105.89
|1
|3
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|1
|5
|Crawford
|20
|163.56
|0
|4
|Taylor
|20
|251.32
|2
|8
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Hart
|18
|68.95
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|4
|Charlton
|17
|128.29
|1
|5
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|17
|111.02
|1
|3
|Screven
|17
|122.3
|1
|7
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Chattahoochee
|15
|139.55
|0
|4
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Warren
|15
|287.91
|0
|5
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|5
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|2
|5
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|9
|35.42
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Echols
|7
|176.37
|0
|0
|McIntosh
|7
|48.05
|0
|2
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|4
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Montgomery
|5
|54.21
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|5
|73.22
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|5
|63.22
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 262,179; Positive tests: 34,635 (13%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,130 across the state (Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report from Monday, May 11 listed 1,133 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,461 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.