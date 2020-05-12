UPDATE (Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/12/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 34,848 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. As of Monday, May 11, DPH is now updating its page at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3595
|327.06
|149
|656
|DeKalb
|2605
|328.44
|72
|465
|Gwinnett
|2495
|256.91
|101
|446
|Cobb
|2253
|284.98
|124
|542
|Hall
|2060
|998.31
|35
|259
|Dougherty
|1643
|1827.48
|129
|337
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1537
|0
|24
|80
|Unknown
|1135
|0
|33
|Clayton
|951
|311.97
|35
|154
|Cherokee
|635
|238.17
|21
|109
|Henry
|614
|255.98
|15
|76
|Richmond
|469
|231.9
|17
|124
|Douglas
|417
|274.51
|12
|107
|Sumter
|406
|1381
|35
|110
|Carroll
|398
|331.34
|19
|81
|Habersham
|392
|855.9
|15
|60
|Muscogee
|391
|204.04
|15
|78
|Forsyth
|386
|152.87
|11
|48
|Bibb
|376
|247.12
|14
|106
|Bartow
|368
|332.22
|34
|127
|Mitchell
|357
|1618.61
|32
|73
|Lee
|343
|1144.44
|22
|52
|Chatham
|327
|111.92
|14
|82
|Houston
|290
|184.67
|15
|84
|Coweta
|280
|184.21
|4
|48
|Baldwin
|276
|621.23
|12
|56
|Thomas
|264
|594.18
|26
|51
|Newton
|261
|232.3
|8
|43
|Upson
|254
|966.62
|25
|29
|Rockdale
|245
|258
|7
|58
|Spalding
|237
|342.93
|12
|40
|Barrow
|232
|268.57
|7
|56
|Paulding
|230
|133.3
|10
|56
|Early
|228
|2247.19
|27
|16
|Colquitt
|221
|486.86
|11
|16
|Fayette
|202
|171.85
|12
|36
|Terrell
|198
|2338.49
|24
|36
|Troup
|196
|278.35
|5
|52
|Lowndes
|194
|164.58
|4
|33
|Butts
|191
|758.72
|17
|20
|Crisp
|190
|852.44
|7
|36
|Clarke
|189
|145.63
|13
|32
|Worth
|188
|933.37
|17
|35
|Columbia
|186
|117.25
|6
|29
|Coffee
|183
|425.17
|10
|51
|Whitfield
|171
|163.37
|6
|19
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Ware
|167
|465.79
|12
|41
|Tift
|161
|394.32
|6
|39
|Floyd
|160
|160.13
|12
|41
|Walton
|152
|158.64
|7
|23
|Dooly
|148
|1104.48
|12
|34
|Hancock
|138
|1684.36
|4
|19
|Gordon
|125
|215.34
|16
|31
|Jackson
|125
|167.34
|3
|23
|Calhoun
|117
|1852.15
|5
|10
|Decatur
|113
|429.3
|3
|12
|Burke
|110
|492.35
|3
|21
|Gilmer
|99
|315.12
|1
|15
|Appling
|96
|517.21
|10
|16
|Wilcox
|95
|1080.77
|12
|15
|Stephens
|93
|353.24
|1
|22
|Grady
|88
|358.6
|4
|24
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|19
|Macon
|85
|654.45
|5
|31
|Laurens
|82
|173.38
|1
|16
|Turner
|78
|965.82
|12
|14
|Lumpkin
|77
|227.8
|1
|15
|Dawson
|76
|281.26
|1
|13
|Glynn
|74
|86
|1
|11
|Johnson
|69
|714.21
|2
|11
|Polk
|69
|158.69
|0
|11
|Harris
|68
|195.9
|2
|12
|Peach
|68
|248.4
|2
|16
|Pierce
|68
|347.92
|4
|17
|Walker
|68
|97.69
|0
|1
|Meriwether
|66
|313.99
|1
|10
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|10
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Catoosa
|61
|88.7
|0
|6
|Putnam
|59
|269.59
|6
|12
|Greene
|58
|309.88
|5
|18
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|McDuffie
|52
|240.77
|4
|16
|Bacon
|51
|447.21
|2
|4
|Murray
|49
|121.71
|1
|6
|Pike
|47
|249.2
|2
|8
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Liberty
|44
|71.08
|0
|11
|Monroe
|44
|158.69
|4
|8
|Ben Hill
|43
|258.34
|0
|4
|Elbert
|43
|226.97
|0
|5
|Toombs
|41
|151.95
|4
|9
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|3
|13
|Banks
|38
|190.17
|0
|9
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Marion
|38
|458.22
|1
|8
|Camden
|37
|68.62
|1
|6
|Clinch
|36
|540.87
|0
|4
|Seminole
|36
|442.26
|2
|8
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Dodge
|35
|171.69
|1
|7
|Fannin
|35
|132.98
|1
|5
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Stewart
|35
|571.06
|0
|11
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|11
|Miller
|34
|589.87
|0
|2
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Haralson
|33
|107.41
|2
|8
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|3
|7
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|29
|225.89
|0
|1
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Franklin
|28
|120.02
|1
|5
|Telfair
|28
|178.98
|0
|4
|Brantley
|27
|140.61
|2
|2
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|27
|269.62
|0
|6
|Clay
|26
|910.68
|3
|5
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|24
|105.89
|1
|3
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|1
|5
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|1
|7
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Hart
|18
|68.95
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|18
|117.55
|1
|4
|Jenkins
|18
|209.89
|1
|4
|Charlton
|17
|128.29
|1
|5
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Screven
|17
|122.3
|1
|8
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|5
|Chattahoochee
|15
|139.55
|0
|4
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|13
|43.37
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|5
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|2
|5
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|10
|39.35
|0
|1
|Echols
|8
|201.56
|0
|0
|McIntosh
|8
|54.92
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|6
|75.86
|0
|0
|Evans
|5
|46.79
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Montgomery
|5
|54.21
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|5
|73.22
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 262,179; Positive tests: 34,848 (13%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,227 across the state (Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report lists 1,125 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,494 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.