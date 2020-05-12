Warmer weather on the way

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A gradual warming trend begins today and will take us into the weekend.
TODAY.
A sunny sky is in store for this Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the middle and upper 70’s this afternoon before overnight lows fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. A few high clouds will move in overnight.
TOMORROW.
While a little bit of cloud cover moves in tomorrow, I am still expecting a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be warmer as well with highs expected in the low to middle 80’s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s.
EXTENDED.
We stay dry as temperatures continue to rise throughout the week and into the weekend. Low 90’s are possible by Sunday. A weather disturbance could send a few showers our way on Saturday and Sunday but right now those rain chances are not included in the seven day forecast.
