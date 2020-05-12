Washington County’s Jarden Maze signs with Southern Union State

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Washington County star guard, Jarden Maze, signed a letter of intent with Southern Union State Community College in Alabama.
Maze scored over 990 career points. He averaged 18.6 points, five rebounds and three assists his senior year.
He was named Region Player of the Year. He’s also a three-time region champion.
Maze was named First Team All-State by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, HoopSeen and HypeSouth Media.
Some of his other feats include:
- Named All-State by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association
- GHSA 2A South Player of the Year
- Most improved in 2A by Sand Spiel
Here’s Maze on why he signed with Southern Union State:
“Going through all of my options, it was just weighing the situation. Could the situation get me to the next level? And, checking off all the boxes, we all felt like it’ll be a good fit for me.”