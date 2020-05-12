Zaxby’s comes to Forsyth, brings 45 jobs

|
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Zaxby’s announced the opening of its first location in Forsyth at 321 Cabiness Road. This is according to a news release from the restaurant’s headquarters.
The Forsyth Zaxby’s also brings 45 jobs to the community.
The news release says that the 3,585 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant is owned and operated by Steven Stembridge and Scott Roberts, who own 19 other Zaxby’s locations. The Forsyth Zaxby’s opened as a drive-thru only on Monday.
A subsequent grand opening of the dining room will happen later pursuant to state and federal guidance, according to the news release.
In a statement Stembridge said, “Our team cannot wait to share Zaxby’s delicious chicken and welcoming atmosphere with the good folks of Forsyth. I started out with Zaxby’s as a cook in 1997 at a restaurant located in Milledgeville and continue to believe in the brand’s mission and values.”
To apply for a job with Forsyth Zaxby’s, visit indeed.com or snagajob.com.