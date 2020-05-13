Daybreak Interview: Celebrate biking and walking during Macon Bike Walk Month

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – May is National Bike Month. It was started in 1956 as a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage people to give biking a try.
Bike Walk Macon, a grassroots bicycle and pedestrian advocacy organization in Macon Bibb County, is hosting several events this month to celebrate both biking and walking.
Koryn Young, Bike Walk Macon’s Engagement Coordinator, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak via Skype to share details about Macon Bike Walk Month.
For more details on Macon Bike Walk Month, visit bikewalkmacon.com.
