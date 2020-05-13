The Houston County School District plans on having in person graduation ceremonies in June

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District plans on holding in person graduation ceremonies in June.
According to a letter that was sent to parents and graduating seniors from Superintendent, Dr. Mark Scott, the graduation ceremonies will be held at the schools’ stadiums June 17-20. Scott says the time frame was chosen because it’s after Governor Kemp’s current ban on large gatherings expires.
The letter goes on to say, that both parents and students were given a survey last week to give input on this year’s graduation ceremony. Parents and students overwhelmingly chose the option to graduate at the stadiums with limited guests.
Scott says a schedule will be created with a date and time for each high school’s graduation. The schedule will be announced on the school district’s website by this Friday, May 15th.
Scott went on to say that graduates who are unable to participate in the ceremony will be offered virtual recognition during their high school’s commencement. Also, all of the ceremonies will be live streamed online.
Seating at the stadium will be limited due to social distancing requirements. Each graduate will receive a set number of tickets. Scott says the exact number will be determined and announced closer to the event date based on the most current safety guidelines.