Staying warm through the week

We finally saw our big warm up in Middle Georgia today, with highs warming back to the mid 80’s across much of the area.
Expect more days like today, with warm air and increasing humidity through the end of the week.
This weekend should continue a string of nice days in the area, but we will see our highs warming back into the 90’s.
This big warm up is going to be cut short by a chance of showers and storms that moves in on Monday and Tuesday.
These showers will cool us back down to the mid and low 80’s, but long range forecasts suggest we get another round of heat for the next few weeks.
At the same time we are still monitoring the chance of a subtropical disturbance developing near the Bahamas over the weekend. This will likely not bring much of a change to the forecast here in Middle Georgia.
However if you are headed to the Georgia coast, just know that the surf will likely be a little choppy over the weekend.
This system will be heading out to sea by the start of next, based on our current forecast models.