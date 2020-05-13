Centerville’s City Hall reopening Thursday

|
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville’s City Hall and other offices within the building are set to reopen Thursday.
Employees will be implementing social distancing rules.
The building will have markings in the lobby showing how far apart people should be if they must go into the building.
Mayor John Harley says City Hall, along with the city’s police and fire departments, will not allow more than 10 people in one given area within their facilities.
Harley says the reopen just means city employees will handle business in-person.
“I know we had to go out and get business going again,” explained Mayor John Harley.
“It’s very critical not only to Centerville but to our county and to Middle Georgia. We got to get this going again. People need work and people need opportunities so we try to support that.”
The Centerville mayor says although city hall is open, he still encourage resident to conduct their business through the city’s website, over the phone, drive-thru or by mail.
The reopening was rescheduled after being postponed back in April.