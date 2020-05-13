Heat and humidity return late this week

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Summer-like conditions are going to be back by the weekend as temperatures soar into the low 90’s.

TODAY. 

Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s area-wide. Our average high temperature this time of year is 84° so we are going to be right where we should be. We will keep a few clouds around overnight as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50’s.

TOMORROW.

A sunny sky and seasonal temperatures continue tomorrow as highs top out in the middle 80’s. Overnight low temperatures will once again fall into the upper 50’s.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND.

We stay dry through the weekend as temperatures make it into the low 90’s by Sunday. An isolated rain and storm chance is in the forecast for Monday as a cold front moves through.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleHistoric Macon will hold 2020 Preservation Awards virtually
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.