Heat and humidity return late this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Summer-like conditions are going to be back by the weekend as temperatures soar into the low 90’s.
TODAY.
Under a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80’s area-wide. Our average high temperature this time of year is 84° so we are going to be right where we should be. We will keep a few clouds around overnight as temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50’s.
TOMORROW.
A sunny sky and seasonal temperatures continue tomorrow as highs top out in the middle 80’s. Overnight low temperatures will once again fall into the upper 50’s.
FRIDAY AND BEYOND.
We stay dry through the weekend as temperatures make it into the low 90’s by Sunday. An isolated rain and storm chance is in the forecast for Monday as a cold front moves through.
