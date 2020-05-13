Historic Macon will hold 2020 Preservation Awards virtually

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation is holding its 2020 Macon Preservation Awards virtually this year.
May is National Preservation Month…
Every year Historic Macon awards both companies and individuals for preserving the city’s history.
Thursday, the foundation will present multiple awards for outstanding residential and commercial building rehabilitation, among others.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ethiel Garlington, the Executive Director of The Historic Macon Foundation wants you to tune in virtually and he hopes that you do one additional thing.
“Pick up Kinjo Ramen, which is a brand new restaurant in downtown Macon. And our plan was that they would have catered for us at our annual meeting, so obviously since we can’t have them cater, we want everyone to call up Kinjo and get their Preservation Sampler,” Garlington said.
Historic Macon Foundation is airing its annual meeting and award ceremony Thursday evening at 5:45 p.m. You can tune in on the Historic Macon Foundation website and Facebook Page.
List of awards
-
Three awards for outstanding residential rehabilitation;
-
Two awards for the preservation, rehabilitation or restoration of commercial buildings;
-
Two Revitalization Award winners, for work that has made an exceptional contribution to the community;
-
And four awards that honor: sustained preservation of a building; lifetime achievement in historic preservation; significant contributions to Historic Macon; and exceptional contributions to the community.