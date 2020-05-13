Hooked on Science- Balloon blow up

Listen to the content of this post:

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any

science experiment.

 ALWAYS have an adult present.

 ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any

experiment.

 NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

 REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small

balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects

could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to

perform those experiments using these objects. Any child

can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons.

Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

 Baking Soda

 Vinegar

 Balloon

 Empty 2 Liter Bottle

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the empty 2 liter bottle half of the way with vinegar.

Describe and classify the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fill the balloon with baking soda. Describe and classify

the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Carefully stretch the open end of the balloon around

the neck of the 2 liter bottle.

STEP 4: Dump the baking soda, inside the balloon, into the 2

liter bottle, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in

a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the baking soda is mixed with the vinegar, a chemical

reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon

dioxide gas inflates the balloon, causing the balloon to expand.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.