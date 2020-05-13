Kemp: Positive trends continue in battle against virus

|
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he continues to see positive signs in the state’s battle against the coronavirus, even as the state’s death toll from the virus surpassed 1,500 and some health officials express concerns about the state’s aggressive plans to restart the economy.
Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that there are 1,094 COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals, the lowest number since April 8.
Kemp said the number of patients on ventilators has also dropped to 873.
Georgia has reported more than 35,300 confirmed cases overall and at least 1,505 confirmed deaths from the virus.