It’s the Law: Ahmaud Arbery Case

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
It’s a case that has gained national attention — the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year old was fatally shot on February 23rd. His family says he was jogging, unarmed in his Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood.
Father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael are now charged with his murder.
J Davis breaks down the timeline of this case. He also explains what can be considered a citizen’s arrest and what factors can be considered under a federal hate crime.
