Macon bars preparing to reopen in June

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon bar owners say after being closed for two months, they’re ready to reopen.
“This Coronavirus couldn’t of come at a more opportune time. We’d only been open three weeks before we had to close,” Bar owner of ‘A Brooke Haven’ Darrin Ford said.
“We’re not allowed to do curbside or anything, so we have had zero revenue across the board for two months,” Bar owner of ‘JBA’ Brandon Lawler said.
Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp announced bars and event spaces will remain closed until May 31. That gives Ford, Lawler, and others time to prepare to open in June.
“We are designed to be a networking atmosphere so we’re going to do what we can to continue that and make sure our customers healthy,” Ford said.
Ford adds, he’s changing the schedule and buying Personal Protective Equipment. “Making sure everything is cleaned and sanitized. Changing some things in our seating. Making sure we are social distancing and we’re going to push for outdoor seating.”
Lawler says he’s playing it by ear, waiting on Kemp’s requirements announcement.
“If they don’t, I’ll follow the restaurant guidelines. Which are pretty strict,” Lawler said.
Lawler and Ford say they didn’t lay-off any staff.
Ford said he plans to reopen Friday, June 5.