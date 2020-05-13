Mercer to hold COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Mercer Medicine says it will do COVID-19 Testing on Thursday.
Testing will be at the Baldwin County Recreation Center in Milledgeville, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Tests are for those with symptoms or believe that they have been exposed to COVID19. You can be tested with, or without, an appointment. First Responders may also be tested.
If insured, bring insurance card or information.
You can enter the Baldwin County Recreation Center from Highway Georgia 22 W at Recreation Center Entrance. Testing location will be in the large parking lot at the entrance.
To make an appointment call (478) 301-4401.