Middle Georgia performers encouraged to join Socially Distant Fest

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There is a new way that entertainers can perform their music using a virtual platform.
It’s called the Socially Distant Fest, and has grown into a movement for musicians, poets, puppeteers, fire spinners, and those wanting to perform while social distancing.
In March, the Facebook group was launched and now has more than 162,000 members.
Jake Allen, the creator, says the group’s artists entertain people all over the world, replacing live performances with virtual paid opportunities.
“One of the main purposes of this group is to allow an outlet for people to come and play their music, do their trade and hopefully receive some monetary compensation to make up for the lost because of COVID-19,” Allen said.
Performers are encouraged to take advantage of an ‘open mic’ style virtual stage in the Socially Distant Fest Facebook group with links to their website, social media pages, music streaming pages, and ‘tip buckets’ using platforms such as PayPal or Venmo.
