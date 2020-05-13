Red Cross says it needs blood from African American donors

|
MACON,Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the amount of American Red Cross blood drives and blood donations. Now, the non-profit is putting out a call for African-American people to donate.
According to the American Red Cross, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled more than 1,000 blood drives across Georgia, resulting in about 35,000 fewer blood donations.
Although it may be a challenging time, Ronnika McFall, spokesperson for the non-profit, says they need healthy African-American people to donate. McFall explains that since March, the number of African American donors has dropped by more than half.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Sickle cell disease effects 1 out every 365 African-American births.
The spokesperson says patients with the disease depend on blood that closely matches their own to reduce risk of complications.
“Certain blood characteristics are inherited making them more likely to be found within certain blood donor groups,” the spokesperson said.
McFall says if patients with sickle cell do not get a transfusion when needed, the patient can experience severe health effects like pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia–even strokes.
If you’re interested in donating, the American Red Cross requires donors to schedule an appointment and to wear a mask or face covering at the blood drive.
For a list of upcoming blood drives, you can visit redcrossblood.org