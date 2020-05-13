Sheep, goat help clear area in Macon for passive park

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is clearing off land for a park in a unique way.
Near Ingleside Avenue and Buford Road, you will see sheep and a goat grazing the grounds.
Michael Glisson with Parks and Beautification says the animals are helping clear the area so the county can turn it into a passive park.
Glisson says it would of cost $15,000 to hire tree companies, and there are areas too hard to reach for machines. The animals cost $6,000.
“This might be a fun kind of way to pitch this to the neighborhood,” he said. “Everyone’s been on lock down or just coming out of lock down the past couple months. It’s just a fun way to get out and go see the goats.”
The sheep and goat will be here for about a month.
Glisson says other areas have had success with this type of program.
