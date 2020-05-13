UPDATE (Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 35,427 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)

County Cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 273,904; Positive tests: 35,427 (13%)

 

COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 1,517 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.

