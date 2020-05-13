UPDATE (Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/13/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 35,427 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3614
|328.79
|152
|669
|DeKalb
|2632
|331.84
|73
|473
|Gwinnett
|2510
|258.46
|101
|453
|Cobb
|2280
|288.39
|127
|547
|Hall
|2112
|1023.51
|37
|263
|Dougherty
|1644
|1828.6
|130
|337
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1561
|0
|23
|81
|Unknown
|1284
|0
|34
|Clayton
|955
|313.28
|35
|154
|Cherokee
|655
|245.67
|21
|110
|Henry
|615
|256.39
|16
|78
|Richmond
|471
|232.89
|17
|124
|Douglas
|422
|277.8
|14
|108
|Sumter
|409
|1391.2
|35
|110
|Habersham
|398
|869
|15
|60
|Muscogee
|398
|207.7
|15
|79
|Carroll
|397
|330.51
|19
|84
|Forsyth
|393
|155.64
|11
|49
|Mitchell
|381
|1727.42
|32
|73
|Bibb
|378
|248.44
|14
|107
|Bartow
|377
|340.34
|35
|128
|Lee
|343
|1144.44
|22
|53
|Chatham
|337
|115.34
|14
|86
|Houston
|290
|184.67
|16
|84
|Coweta
|280
|184.21
|4
|47
|Baldwin
|277
|623.48
|12
|56
|Thomas
|267
|600.93
|28
|52
|Newton
|262
|233.19
|8
|45
|Upson
|255
|970.43
|25
|29
|Barrow
|254
|294.04
|7
|61
|Rockdale
|248
|261.16
|7
|60
|Spalding
|236
|341.48
|12
|40
|Paulding
|234
|135.62
|10
|56
|Colquitt
|229
|504.48
|11
|16
|Early
|229
|2257.05
|29
|16
|Fayette
|202
|171.85
|12
|36
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|36
|Lowndes
|196
|166.27
|4
|33
|Butts
|192
|762.69
|17
|20
|Troup
|192
|272.67
|5
|51
|Columbia
|191
|120.41
|6
|29
|Crisp
|191
|856.92
|7
|36
|Worth
|191
|948.27
|18
|36
|Clarke
|190
|146.4
|13
|32
|Coffee
|187
|434.46
|11
|51
|Whitfield
|173
|165.28
|6
|19
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Floyd
|166
|166.14
|12
|41
|Ware
|166
|463
|12
|41
|Tift
|164
|401.67
|6
|39
|Walton
|159
|165.95
|7
|25
|Dooly
|151
|1126.87
|12
|34
|Hancock
|140
|1708.78
|4
|20
|Jackson
|126
|168.67
|3
|23
|Gordon
|124
|213.61
|16
|31
|Calhoun
|117
|1852.15
|5
|10
|Decatur
|115
|436.9
|3
|12
|Burke
|113
|505.77
|3
|23
|Gilmer
|102
|324.66
|1
|15
|Appling
|99
|533.38
|10
|17
|Wilcox
|99
|1126.28
|12
|15
|Stephens
|94
|357.03
|1
|22
|Grady
|88
|358.6
|4
|24
|Macon
|88
|677.55
|5
|31
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|19
|Laurens
|85
|179.72
|1
|16
|Dawson
|81
|299.77
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|80
|236.67
|1
|16
|Turner
|80
|990.59
|12
|14
|Glynn
|75
|87.16
|1
|11
|Harris
|73
|210.3
|2
|12
|Walker
|73
|104.87
|0
|1
|Johnson
|70
|724.56
|2
|11
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|2
|16
|Pierce
|69
|353.03
|4
|17
|Polk
|69
|158.69
|0
|11
|Meriwether
|68
|323.5
|1
|10
|Catoosa
|66
|95.97
|0
|7
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|10
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|7
|6
|Washington
|62
|305.39
|1
|6
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Putnam
|59
|269.59
|6
|12
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|18
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|McDuffie
|53
|245.4
|4
|16
|Murray
|53
|131.64
|1
|7
|Bacon
|48
|420.9
|2
|5
|Elbert
|46
|242.81
|0
|5
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Liberty
|45
|72.69
|0
|11
|Pike
|45
|238.6
|2
|8
|Monroe
|44
|158.69
|4
|8
|Ben Hill
|43
|258.34
|0
|4
|Camden
|43
|79.74
|1
|6
|Toombs
|41
|151.95
|4
|9
|Lamar
|40
|206.75
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|3
|13
|Banks
|39
|195.18
|0
|9
|Seminole
|39
|479.12
|2
|8
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Marion
|38
|458.22
|1
|8
|Clinch
|36
|540.87
|0
|4
|Dodge
|36
|176.6
|1
|7
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Pickens
|36
|107.37
|3
|10
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Miller
|35
|607.22
|0
|2
|Stewart
|35
|571.06
|0
|12
|Baker
|34
|1091.14
|2
|11
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|8
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|32
|249.26
|0
|1
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|3
|7
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Franklin
|29
|124.31
|1
|5
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Brantley
|28
|145.82
|2
|3
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|27
|269.62
|1
|6
|Clay
|26
|910.68
|3
|5
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|25
|110.31
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|19
|98.57
|0
|1
|Charlton
|19
|143.39
|1
|5
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Hart
|19
|72.78
|0
|0
|Jefferson
|19
|124.08
|1
|4
|Screven
|18
|129.5
|1
|9
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Chattahoochee
|16
|148.85
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|5
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|5
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|2
|5
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|Echols
|10
|251.95
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|10
|39.35
|0
|1
|McIntosh
|9
|61.78
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|8
|98.94
|0
|3
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|7
|102.5
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|6
|75.86
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Montgomery
|5
|54.21
|0
|1
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 273,904; Positive tests: 35,427 (13%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,308 across the state (Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report on 5/13 at 1 p.m. listed 1,091 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,517 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.