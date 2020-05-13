WiFi expanding to help middle Georgia school systems

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Governor Brian Kemp announced this week, 36 school in Georgia would receive funding for extended Wi-Fi. The list includes several school districts in middle Georgia.

Dr. Noris Price, Baldwin County’s superintendent, says the grant will bridge the digital divide between students.

“I think during this pandemic and the school closures, a lot of things have come to light, one of them happens to be the ‘digital divide’ that exists especially in rural Georgia. We have students that have not had access although we tried to get them free internet access through several providers. If you have an outstanding bill you can’t get internet access, or if you live in certain parts of our county internet is spotty,” said Dr. Price.

She says equal educational opportunities are important, and the Baldwin school system is doing everything it can for each student.

“In addition to the WiFi provided by the grant, we will also be purchasing antennas that we can put outside of the schools so parents can drive up and have access,” Price said, “We are also buying wifi hotspots that students can check out to give everyone access. ”

Ryan Maraziti, a fifth-grade teacher at Lakeview Academy in Baldwin County, says the WiFi will also help teachers do their jobs too.

“We give these kids a vote in their own future now because they’re able to deal with this. And that’s such an important vision for the community because it’s actually going to influence change in the community as well,” said Maraziti.

Dr. Price says the school system will begin working on the WiFi installations this week.

The system will be installed on school buses for families to access in every part of the county. The buses will drive to their assigned neighborhoods everyday, for students to complete schoolwork.

Dr. Price says she hopes the system will be ready in the next few weeks.

MIDDLE GEORIGA SCHOOL SYSTEMS RECEIVING EXPANDED WIFI