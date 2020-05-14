Baldwin High to celebrate seniors during cap and gown distribution

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Baldwin High School administrators, faculty and staff are preparing for a cap and gown distribution for the Class of 2020, but it comes with a celebratory surprise for seniors.

The distribution drive-thru will be Friday, May 15 at the high school campus.

Students are asked to enter the parking lot by the Georgia Highway 49 entrance and exit by the sports complex, where a big surprise made possible by The Baldwin Charter System Foundation for Excellence awaits them.

Students should arrive at the following times based on last name:

Last Names A-G: 9:00-10:00 a.m.

Last Names H-O: 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Last Names P-Z: 11:00 a.m. – noon

For students who are unable to pick up their cap and gown, they can come on Friday, May 22 from 3:00 – 6:00 pm.

“Our seniors deserve something special and that’s exactly what they will receive on Friday. The surprise is to give them a moment of celebration for all their hard work and accomplishments. It will also show appreciation for their strength and resilience during the unforeseen abrupt changes to the end of their senior year,” said Baldwin County Superintendent Dr. Noris Price.

“We are very proud of of our seniors and the work that they have accomplished over the past 13 years. Things have been difficult, but we look forward to Friday and the other remaining senior events in the coming months,” said Jason Flanders, Baldwin County High School Principal.