Jazz Association of Macon creates relief fund for local musicians

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A Macon non-profit is supporting local musicians suffering economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jazz Association of Macon created a relief fund and asking for contributions.
During May, the organization will match donations up to $2,000.
Musicians can apply for the relief fund by completing an online application, and donors can contribute by visiting the organization’s website. Both have until May 31.
The President for the Jazz Association of Macon, Neil Rigole, explains the funds will assist middle Georgia musicians hurting by several canceled events.
“They rely on this for their livelihood to support their families and so these have been tough times,” explained Rigole. “As you said people aren’t thinking about musicians who are doing the weddings, playing the parties, and the club dates and other type of events, church gigs. A lot of that has dried up completely.”
To learn more visit maconjazz.org