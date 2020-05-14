Laurens School District announces dates for prom, graduation

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County School District announced dates for prom and graduation Thursday.
“We know that both events are special parts of the senior experience and we look forward to celebrating with you,” a district Facebook post said.
East Laurens High School’s prom will be held on Friday, July 17, and West Laurens High School’s prom will be held on Saturday, July 18.
An in-person graduation ceremony for East Laurens High School students will be held on Friday, July 24. West Laurens High School’s in-person graduation ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 25. The district’s post said times for the ceremonies will be posted at a later date.
“The in-person graduation and prom ceremonies are contingent on the COVID-19 restrictions from the state and local authorities,” the post added.