Macon lawyers represent defendant in Ahmaud Arbery case

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon lawyers will represent a defendant in the Ahmaud Arbery murder case.

This is according to a news release from the law firm Hogue Hogue Fitzgerald & Griffin, LLP.

Criminal defense lawyers Franklin Hogue and Laura Hogue — founding partners of the Macon law firm — will represent 64-year-old Gregory McMichael in Brunswick for the alleged murder of Arbery. Gregory, along with his son Travis McMichael, are charged with the Feb. 23 aggravated assault and felony murder of Arbery.

The GBI arrested Gregory and Travis on May 7. Both men are currently in jail.

Franklin and Laura — husband and wife — have practiced law since graduating from Mercer Law School in 1991, according to the news release. They have practiced criminal defense as law partners since forming their law firm 25 years ago.

Statements from the Hogues

In a statement, Laura said, “So often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person, based on a rush to judgment, which has happened in this case.”

Frank said, “While the death of Ahmad is a tragedy, causing deep grief for his family, a tragedy that at first appears too many to fit into a terrible pattern of American life, this case does not fit that pattern. The full story, to be revealed in time, will tell the truth about this case.”