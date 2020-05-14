Monroe County teen’s boyfriend charged in February 27 killings

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A second person is charged in connection with the deaths of Gerald Walton and Tasha Vandiver in February.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Kaleo D. Pangelinan is charged with two counts of murder.

Lewis says investigators obtained warrants for his arrest and that he was taken into custody Thursday in Roseburg, Oregon.

Pangelinan now faces an extradition hearing for his charges in Georgia.

16-year-old Candace Walton was charged with murder, arson and theft after being located in Kentucky.

“This is still an active investigation,” Lewis wrote in an email Thursday. “We will update you as more information becomes available.”

