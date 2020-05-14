Judge convicts felon, sentences to prison for illegally possessing guns

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MONTEZUMA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon County man was sentenced to prison for possessing guns.
This comes from Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
A U.S. District Judge sentenced 38-year-old Joe Oliver Butler, III on Tuesday during a video conference hearing. The judge sentenced Butler to 46 months in prison and three years supervised release following pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to a news release, Montezuma Police pulled Butler over after he failed to maintain his lane while driving on February 5, 2018. Butler admitted that he had been drinking.
Authorities say Butler also admitted to being a convicted felon on probation with two firearms, one of which was stolen. The officer also found multiple bags of drugs, including:
- a bag of n-ethlypentylone, also known as bath salts,
- multiple bags of crack cocaine
- methamphetamine
- powder cocaine
- marijuana