Navicent celebrates the release of Albany COVID-19 patient

Medical Center Navicent Health celebrated the release of COVID-19 patient, Bernice Brown on Tuesday.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Medical Center Navicent Health celebrated the release of COVID-19 patient, Bernice Brown on Tuesday.

Brown’s daughter, Jaques Williams, says her mom was in the hospital for 37 days. And having her mother home now is the best Mother’s Day present she could have hoped for.

“Oh, honey it feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Williams. “I was like so stressed. You just didn’t know with the COVID-19 what was really going to happen because so many people lost their lives.”

Bernice is back home recovering in Albany.

Williams says her mom is still using a ventilator from time to time, but her breathing is getting better every day.

Bernice says her next step toward a full recovery will be walking again.

Shelby Coates
