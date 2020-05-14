Rigby’s Water World preparing to open in June

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rigby’s Water World is preparing to open in June.

During Governor Brian Kemp’s COVID-19 update Tuesday, he said that pools may be able to open next month.

Steve Brown with Rigby’s says they will continue to sanitize bathrooms and food stations.
Rigby’s is adding other safety features, too.

“We’re not going to put deck chairs out in one spot to promote the social distancing,” Brown said. “We’re going to have group party gatherings with ten or less. We’re going to have our staff, who aren’t in an aquatic setting, wear the face coverings.”

If you bought season passes and do not feel comfortable attending the water park, Brown says you can transfer the passes to 2021 with no penalty.

Brown says there is no exact open date.

