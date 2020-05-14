Rotary Clubs help make PPE for healthcare workers

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Rotary Clubs of Warner Robins, Centerville, Perry and Byron have partnered to make personal protective equipment for healthcare providers.
The groups were able to produce hospital gowns and shields at the Firestarter FabLab in Warner Robins.
The initiative started after doctors and nurses were faced with prior equipment not being stable enough to work through the pandemic. So the groups decided to create personal protective equipment to help keep them safe.
According to the Rotary Club president, the groups have been making PPE for almost a month and will continue to do so until there’s not a need.
Organizations that want to help can contact the Firestarter Fab Lab in Warner Robins at 478-912-2372.