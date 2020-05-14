Tech Report: Apple to produce smartphones in India

|
In a bid to reduce its reliance on China as a base for operations, Apple could be planning to produce up to $40 billion worth of smartphones in India.
That’s according to the Indian economic times.
The development comes as the coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, China, disrupted supply lines for tech companies.
Amazon announced two Fire HD 8 tablets.
The updated models have improved specs, including faster processors and more storage space.
The new tablets launch on June 3 and start at $89.99.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods is converting its sixth location to a “dark store” that is dedicated to filling only online orders.
With stay-at-home orders in place, customers have generated unprecedented demand for grocery delivery.
Kroger, Stop & Shop, and Hyvee have also been closing stores to the public to focus on delivery and pickup orders.
Epic games paid just $35 million for Houseparty.
The video-chat app Houseparty has seen user numbers surge since COVID-19 lockdowns left most of the world stuck inside.
Houseparty was founded out of the ashes of Meerkat, a live streaming platform that competed with Periscope. Meerkat shut down in 2016 and was replaced by Houseparty.