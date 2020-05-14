United Way of Central Georgia announces 5th round of grants

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
4
United Way of Central Georgia
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia has announced the next round of grants from its COVID-19 fund.

According to the organization, the fund’s fifth round of grants that totals $67,500 will assist three organizations in their emergency responses.

“Well I know that they are very excited, it’s going to allow them to do different things that they need for people,” said George McCanless, President & CEO of United Way.

The Agency / Organization grant amounts

  • Macon Arts Alliance received $42,000 to create a support fund for artists in our area that lost work due to the shutdown.
  • One World Link received $22,500 to keep local AmeriCorps members engaged working on food distribution logistics and child care resource mapping.
  • The City of Eatonton received $3000 to provide assistance with bills, food, and more to 75 families.

The grants were approved by the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund committee.

Click here for more.