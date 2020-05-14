United Way of Central Georgia announces 5th round of grants

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United Way of Central Georgia has announced the next round of grants from its COVID-19 fund.
According to the organization, the fund’s fifth round of grants that totals $67,500 will assist three organizations in their emergency responses.
“Well I know that they are very excited, it’s going to allow them to do different things that they need for people,” said George McCanless, President & CEO of United Way.
The Agency / Organization grant amounts
- Macon Arts Alliance received $42,000 to create a support fund for artists in our area that lost work due to the shutdown.
- One World Link received $22,500 to keep local AmeriCorps members engaged working on food distribution logistics and child care resource mapping.
- The City of Eatonton received $3000 to provide assistance with bills, food, and more to 75 families.
The grants were approved by the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund committee.
