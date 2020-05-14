UPDATE (Thursday, May 14 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/14/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 35,858 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3621
|329.43
|158
|678
|DeKalb
|2644
|333.35
|74
|475
|Gwinnett
|2532
|260.72
|101
|457
|Cobb
|2334
|295.22
|128
|548
|Hall
|2119
|1026.9
|37
|266
|Dougherty
|1644
|1828.6
|131
|337
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1572
|0
|24
|83
|Unknown
|1459
|0
|33
|Clayton
|973
|319.19
|34
|153
|Cherokee
|667
|250.17
|21
|111
|Henry
|618
|257.64
|16
|78
|Richmond
|476
|235.36
|17
|125
|Douglas
|425
|279.78
|14
|108
|Sumter
|411
|1398.01
|35
|111
|Muscogee
|405
|211.35
|15
|80
|Habersham
|400
|873.36
|15
|61
|Carroll
|399
|332.17
|19
|85
|Forsyth
|395
|156.43
|11
|49
|Mitchell
|384
|1741.02
|32
|73
|Bartow
|379
|342.15
|35
|128
|Bibb
|379
|249.1
|14
|107
|Chatham
|344
|117.74
|14
|88
|Lee
|342
|1141.1
|22
|53
|Houston
|293
|186.58
|16
|84
|Coweta
|280
|184.21
|4
|47
|Baldwin
|278
|625.73
|12
|56
|Thomas
|269
|605.43
|28
|52
|Newton
|262
|233.19
|8
|45
|Barrow
|256
|296.35
|7
|61
|Upson
|255
|970.43
|25
|29
|Rockdale
|248
|261.16
|7
|60
|Early
|239
|2355.61
|29
|16
|Spalding
|237
|342.93
|12
|40
|Paulding
|235
|136.2
|10
|57
|Colquitt
|229
|504.48
|11
|16
|Fayette
|201
|171
|11
|35
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|36
|Columbia
|197
|124.19
|6
|29
|Lowndes
|197
|167.12
|4
|33
|Butts
|195
|774.61
|17
|21
|Worth
|194
|963.16
|18
|36
|Troup
|192
|272.67
|5
|51
|Clarke
|191
|147.17
|13
|32
|Crisp
|189
|847.95
|7
|35
|Coffee
|188
|436.78
|11
|52
|Whitfield
|175
|167.19
|6
|19
|Tift
|170
|416.36
|6
|42
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Ware
|166
|463
|12
|42
|Floyd
|165
|165.14
|12
|41
|Walton
|160
|166.99
|7
|25
|Dooly
|152
|1134.33
|12
|34
|Hancock
|141
|1720.98
|4
|21
|Jackson
|126
|168.67
|3
|23
|Gordon
|123
|211.89
|16
|31
|Calhoun
|116
|1836.31
|5
|10
|Decatur
|115
|436.9
|3
|12
|Burke
|114
|510.25
|3
|23
|Gilmer
|106
|337.4
|1
|15
|Appling
|99
|533.38
|10
|17
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|12
|15
|Stephens
|94
|357.03
|1
|22
|Macon
|89
|685.25
|5
|32
|Grady
|88
|358.6
|4
|24
|White
|88
|277.1
|1
|19
|Laurens
|86
|181.83
|1
|16
|Dawson
|83
|307.17
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Turner
|81
|1002.97
|12
|14
|Glynn
|74
|86
|1
|10
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|2
|12
|Meriwether
|72
|342.53
|1
|10
|Walker
|72
|103.43
|0
|1
|Johnson
|70
|724.56
|2
|11
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|2
|17
|Pierce
|69
|353.03
|4
|17
|Polk
|69
|158.69
|0
|11
|Catoosa
|67
|97.42
|0
|7
|Oconee
|66
|158.13
|0
|10
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|8
|6
|Washington
|62
|305.39
|1
|6
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Putnam
|59
|269.59
|6
|12
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|18
|Oglethorpe
|56
|367.45
|4
|10
|Murray
|55
|136.61
|1
|7
|McDuffie
|53
|245.4
|4
|16
|Bacon
|50
|438.44
|2
|5
|Elbert
|47
|248.09
|0
|5
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Liberty
|45
|72.69
|0
|11
|Ben Hill
|44
|264.34
|1
|5
|Camden
|44
|81.6
|1
|6
|Monroe
|44
|158.69
|4
|8
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|8
|Banks
|41
|205.18
|0
|9
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Toombs
|41
|151.95
|4
|9
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|3
|13
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Marion
|38
|458.22
|1
|8
|Seminole
|38
|466.83
|2
|8
|Pickens
|37
|110.35
|3
|10
|Clinch
|36
|540.87
|0
|4
|Dodge
|36
|176.6
|1
|7
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Stewart
|36
|587.37
|0
|12
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Miller
|35
|607.22
|0
|2
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|8
|Pulaski
|34
|312.13
|1
|6
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Cook
|33
|189.25
|3
|8
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|32
|249.26
|0
|1
|Jones
|31
|108.43
|0
|4
|Franklin
|29
|124.31
|1
|5
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Brantley
|28
|145.82
|2
|3
|Wilkes
|28
|279.61
|1
|6
|Clay
|27
|945.71
|3
|5
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|25
|110.31
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|20
|103.76
|0
|1
|Charlton
|20
|150.93
|1
|5
|Jefferson
|20
|130.61
|1
|4
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Hart
|19
|72.78
|0
|0
|Screven
|18
|129.5
|1
|9
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Chattahoochee
|16
|148.85
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|5
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Echols
|11
|277.15
|0
|0
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|11
|43.29
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|2
|5
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|9
|61.78
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|7
|102.5
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Montgomery
|5
|54.21
|0
|1
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 285,881; Positive tests: 35,858 (13%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,345 across the state (Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1:25 p.m. on 5/13 listed 1,091 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,527 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.