UPDATE (Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/14/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 35,977 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3625
|329.79
|159
|683
|DeKalb
|2664
|335.87
|75
|478
|Gwinnett
|2552
|262.78
|101
|458
|Cobb
|2363
|298.89
|129
|552
|Hall
|2125
|1029.81
|40
|266
|Dougherty
|1643
|1827.48
|132
|337
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1555
|0
|23
|84
|Unknown
|1363
|0
|33
|Clayton
|983
|322.47
|36
|153
|Cherokee
|676
|253.55
|21
|110
|Henry
|621
|258.89
|17
|80
|Richmond
|480
|237.34
|17
|125
|Douglas
|429
|282.41
|14
|109
|Sumter
|412
|1401.41
|38
|110
|Muscogee
|411
|214.48
|15
|80
|Carroll
|400
|333
|19
|85
|Habersham
|400
|873.36
|15
|61
|Forsyth
|395
|156.43
|11
|49
|Mitchell
|387
|1754.62
|32
|74
|Bibb
|384
|252.38
|16
|109
|Bartow
|382
|344.86
|35
|128
|Chatham
|344
|117.74
|14
|88
|Lee
|343
|1144.44
|22
|53
|Houston
|306
|194.86
|17
|86
|Baldwin
|280
|630.23
|12
|57
|Coweta
|280
|184.21
|4
|47
|Thomas
|276
|621.19
|28
|57
|Newton
|263
|234.08
|8
|45
|Barrow
|255
|295.2
|7
|61
|Upson
|255
|970.43
|27
|29
|Rockdale
|249
|262.22
|8
|62
|Colquitt
|241
|530.92
|11
|17
|Spalding
|239
|345.83
|12
|41
|Early
|238
|2345.75
|28
|16
|Paulding
|236
|136.78
|10
|57
|Fayette
|204
|173.55
|11
|35
|Lowndes
|201
|170.52
|4
|33
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|36
|Columbia
|197
|124.19
|6
|29
|Butts
|196
|778.58
|17
|21
|Crisp
|193
|865.9
|7
|36
|Clarke
|192
|147.94
|13
|32
|Troup
|192
|272.67
|5
|51
|Coffee
|191
|443.75
|11
|53
|Worth
|191
|948.27
|17
|35
|Whitfield
|175
|167.19
|6
|19
|Tift
|170
|416.36
|10
|42
|Floyd
|169
|169.14
|12
|41
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Ware
|169
|471.37
|12
|42
|Walton
|158
|164.9
|7
|25
|Dooly
|152
|1134.33
|12
|34
|Hancock
|142
|1733.19
|4
|21
|Jackson
|126
|168.67
|3
|23
|Gordon
|124
|213.61
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|117
|1852.15
|5
|10
|Decatur
|115
|436.9
|3
|12
|Burke
|112
|501.3
|3
|23
|Appling
|108
|581.87
|10
|16
|Gilmer
|105
|334.21
|0
|14
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|12
|15
|Stephens
|94
|357.03
|1
|22
|Macon
|89
|685.25
|5
|32
|Grady
|88
|358.6
|4
|24
|White
|88
|277.1
|2
|19
|Laurens
|86
|181.83
|1
|16
|Dawson
|84
|310.87
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Turner
|81
|1002.97
|12
|14
|Oconee
|80
|191.68
|0
|10
|Glynn
|74
|86
|1
|10
|Harris
|74
|213.18
|2
|12
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Meriwether
|72
|342.53
|1
|10
|Polk
|71
|163.29
|0
|11
|Catoosa
|70
|101.79
|0
|7
|Johnson
|70
|724.56
|2
|11
|Peach
|69
|252.05
|2
|17
|Pierce
|69
|353.03
|4
|17
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|8
|6
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Putnam
|60
|274.16
|6
|13
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|18
|Murray
|55
|136.61
|1
|7
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|10
|McDuffie
|53
|245.4
|4
|16
|Bacon
|51
|447.21
|2
|5
|Camden
|46
|85.31
|1
|6
|Elbert
|46
|242.81
|0
|5
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Liberty
|45
|72.69
|0
|11
|Monroe
|45
|162.3
|4
|8
|Ben Hill
|44
|264.34
|1
|5
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|8
|Toombs
|43
|159.36
|4
|9
|Banks
|41
|205.18
|0
|9
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|40
|448.48
|3
|13
|Dodge
|38
|186.41
|1
|7
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Marion
|38
|458.22
|1
|8
|Pulaski
|38
|348.85
|1
|6
|Seminole
|38
|466.83
|2
|8
|Stewart
|37
|603.69
|0
|12
|Clinch
|36
|540.87
|0
|4
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Miller
|36
|624.57
|0
|2
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|8
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|32
|249.26
|0
|1
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|2
|7
|Franklin
|30
|128.6
|1
|6
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Brantley
|28
|145.82
|2
|3
|Clay
|28
|980.74
|3
|5
|Wilkes
|28
|279.61
|1
|6
|Talbot
|27
|438.45
|1
|11
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|25
|110.31
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|22
|143.67
|1
|4
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|20
|103.76
|0
|1
|Charlton
|20
|150.93
|1
|6
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Hart
|19
|72.78
|0
|0
|Screven
|18
|129.5
|1
|9
|Chattahoochee
|17
|158.15
|0
|5
|Dade
|17
|105.19
|1
|3
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Chattooga
|16
|64.6
|2
|3
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|5
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Echols
|12
|302.34
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|11
|43.29
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|9
|61.78
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Wheeler
|9
|113.79
|0
|0
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|7
|102.5
|0
|0
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Montgomery
|5
|54.21
|0
|1
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 285,881; Positive tests: 35,977 (13%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,374 across the state (Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1:25 p.m. on 5/13 listed 1,091 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,544 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.