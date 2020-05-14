Warmest weekend this year on tap

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A ridge of high pressure keeps Middle Georgia warm and dry through the weekend.
TONIGHT.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under a mostly clear sky.
TOMORROW.
Sunshine continues into tomorrow afternoon as high temperatures top out in the middle 80’s. Humidity will be on the rise as southeast winds drive in warmer and more moist air. Overnight lows Friday night will fall into the low 60’s. Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
SUMMER! Hot and humid air is going to rule the weekend as a tropical/subtropical disturbance sits off the east coast of the United States. Temperatures will push the upper 80’s and lower 90’s during the afternoon. A cold front will move through the area on Monday and into Tuesday that will bring scattered showers and a few storms to the area.
Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).