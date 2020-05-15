Hello summertime temperatures!

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The first official 90° of 2020 at our Macon observation station is on the way this weekend as temperatures warm all across the Deep South.

TONIGHT.

With just a few clouds hanging around, overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and low to middle 60’s.

WEEKEND.

The heat and humidity line up this weekend to give us our first real taste of summer this year. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the southeast meaning temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on both weekend afternoons. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low and middle 60’s.

NEXT WEEK.

A cold front will move in on Monday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. A few showers will linger into Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than a half inch. Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front as high temperatures top out in the upper 70’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.