Hello summertime temperatures!

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The first official 90° of 2020 at our Macon observation station is on the way this weekend as temperatures warm all across the Deep South.
TONIGHT.
With just a few clouds hanging around, overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and low to middle 60’s.
WEEKEND.
The heat and humidity line up this weekend to give us our first real taste of summer this year. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen across the southeast meaning temperatures will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s on both weekend afternoons. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the low and middle 60’s.
NEXT WEEK.
A cold front will move in on Monday bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. A few showers will linger into Tuesday. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than a half inch. Cooler and drier air moves in behind the front as high temperatures top out in the upper 70’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
