Baldwin High School celebrates seniors during cap, gown distribution

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Baldwin County, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Nearly 300 Baldwin High School seniors could walk across the stage in June.
Friday morning, staff and faculty gave out caps and gowns to the class of 2020 in preparation for the big day.
As a gift, each student received a yard sign and the entire senior class will be featured on three county billboards for the next two months
Superintendent Dr. Noris Price, says this has been a usual year for students, and a challenge for the school district.
“This is a huge milestone to graduate from high school,” said Dr. Price. “Not to be able to, at this time, to walk across the stage its really hard and so we wanted them to know that they are special and we love them and although we can not be together we still wanted to let them know that we really, really are proud of them.”
Baldwin High School will have two graduations this year. A virtual graduation on May 23 at 9 a.m. Then a in-person graduation on June 27, if safe to do so.