Tech glitches keep Atlanta voters waiting for mail ballots

ATLANTA (AP) – The election director for Georgia’s most populous county says that technical issues have prevented officials from processing absentee ballot applications sent in by email.
Fulton County Election Director Richard Barron said Thursday that it’s caused a backlog of thousands of ballot applications for the state’s fast approaching June 9 primaries.
Voters in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta and some surrounding suburbs, have complained of weeks of waiting with little information. The issue highlights the growing pains being experienced as the state shifts toward absentee voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Barron said a fix is being implemented and the county should be caught up by next week.