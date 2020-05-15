Listen to the content of this post:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than half of fatal crashes happen when a driver crosses the center line.

As a result, the Georgia Department of Transportation will place rumble strips on roads in eight counties, including Dodge and Laurens.

Rumble strips are raised elements on the pavement intended to alert drivers through vibration and sound if their car leaves the lane.

Kyle Collins with Georgia Department of Transportation says the project costs more than $2 million. The goal is to reduce roadway departure crashes.

“Folks may be losing attention dozing, messing around with their phones,” Collins said.

41NBC spoke with two Putnam County residents who said they did not crash but veered off the road because they were tired.

“I used to work at night, that did happen a few times and I didn’t have that to stop me,” resident James Farley said.

Mother of two, Katie Day, says when she dozed off, she thought she was going to die.

“It was terrifying, it really opened my eyes,” Day explained.

Collins explains that rural areas with two lane roads similar to those in Putnam County are where most crashes happen.

A Heartwood resident says she saw a fatal crash happen where there were no rumble strips.

“Somebody swerved into the other lane and killed this woman,” Melainea Hughes said.

Collins says the rumble strip project is still relatively new in Georgia, and the department will place them as needed.

GDOT says the project should be complete within two months.