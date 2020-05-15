Georgia hits 300K coronavirus tests, but still falling short

|
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials say the state has surpassed 300,000 coronavirus tests, though that still represents a small fraction of Georgia’s overall population.
The state health department had received just under 301,900 test results as of Friday afternoon. Of those, roughly 36,700 were positive for the virus.
The state’s death toll from the virus was just over 1,550.
Gov. Brian Kemp said the state was moving the needle on testing everyday. But the latest figure represent less than 3 percent of the state’s population, and an Associated Press analysis found Georgia was among many states that are still falling short of the COVID-19 testing levels that public health experts say are necessary.
