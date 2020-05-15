‘He didn’t commit murder’: Macon lawyers speak on client in Ahmaud Arbery case

By
Tanya Modersitzki
-
0
9
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon lawyers, Franklin and Laura Hogue, are representing 64-year-old Gregory McMichael in the Ahmaud Arbery case — a man killed while jogging in Brunswick in February.

They say their client didn’t commit murder, and it was not a racially motivated incident.

The Hogues say the case of Arbery is an all too familiar case.

“This is not some sort of hate crime fueled by racism. It is remains the case however, that a young African American man has lost his life to violence. That is tragic. His family grieves. The peoples’ teeth are on edge,” Franklin Hogue said.

The Hogues say their client didn’t kill Abery.

“Greg McMichael did not commit murder. Greg McMichael is not a party to a crime of murder,” he said.

Laura Hogue says she knows what we all know and has seen the video of the incident showing the confrontation between the McMichaels and Arbery. However, she adds there are more videos and pictures that show a different story.

“There’s more than one way that the internet is communicating what happened. There’s issues with timing of videos on the internet. There’s issues with date stamps, so “the” video may not be the only video that becomes important in this case,” she said.

The Hogues say they are working with the courts to request a preliminary hearing in the near future.

They say they think they have enough evidence to request a bond hearing.

Previous articleNewTown Macon in running for contest, grand prize of $25k
Next articleGeorgia hits 300K coronavirus tests, but still falling short
mm
Tanya Modersitzki
Tanya comes all the way from Chicago, Illinois. She’s a city girl that’s excited to be a part of Middle Georgia’s community and tell your stories! She received a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Columbia College Chicago. She also spent a few semesters studying at San Diego State University. While in college, she interviewed Joan Rivers before she passed away, was on the red carpet for the movie premiere of “Chiraq” and also interned with ABC7’s investigative reporters and Bill Kurtis. Tanya spent nearly 2 years reporting in Billings, Montana where she covered a lot of politics and agriculture. In her spare time, Tanya is a sports fanatic, so even though the Chicago Bears and Bulls didn’t know how to win this season, she still roots for them. You can guarantee you’ll run into her at the gym every day. If you do, stop by and say hi! Share your stories with her and don’t be surprised if she’s hiding chocolate chip cookies in her gym bag.