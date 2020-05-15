Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Macon lawyers, Franklin and Laura Hogue, are representing 64-year-old Gregory McMichael in the Ahmaud Arbery case — a man killed while jogging in Brunswick in February.

They say their client didn’t commit murder, and it was not a racially motivated incident.

The Hogues say the case of Arbery is an all too familiar case.

“This is not some sort of hate crime fueled by racism. It is remains the case however, that a young African American man has lost his life to violence. That is tragic. His family grieves. The peoples’ teeth are on edge,” Franklin Hogue said.

The Hogues say their client didn’t kill Abery.

“Greg McMichael did not commit murder. Greg McMichael is not a party to a crime of murder,” he said.

Laura Hogue says she knows what we all know and has seen the video of the incident showing the confrontation between the McMichaels and Arbery. However, she adds there are more videos and pictures that show a different story.

“There’s more than one way that the internet is communicating what happened. There’s issues with timing of videos on the internet. There’s issues with date stamps, so “the” video may not be the only video that becomes important in this case,” she said.

The Hogues say they are working with the courts to request a preliminary hearing in the near future.

They say they think they have enough evidence to request a bond hearing.