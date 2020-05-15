Historic Macon to move to new location

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Historic Macon Foundation is moving its headquarters to a new location. The non-profit organization announced the plans at its annual meeting Thursday.
Historic Macon says it will move into the oldest standing fire station in Georgia: The Historic Fire Hall Number Four at the corner of Third and Oglethorpe streets.
Historic Macon’s current headquarters is at 336 Poplar Street. Executive director Ethiel Garlington says they’re currently in the designing and estimating phase of the relocation.
“Historic Macon obviously only exists because of the people in the community,” Garlington said. “You know we got paying members. We have preservation partners which are businesses in the community, and again through these uncertain times that membership is critical to our success.”
Garlington says they are projected to complete the move before the end of the year.