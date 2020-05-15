Houston County Schools releases dates, times, locations for graduations

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County School District announced the dates, times and locations for all of its in-person graduation ceremonies in a series of Facebook posts Friday.
- Perry High School’s graduation will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 8:30 a.m. at Herb St. John Stadium.
- Warner Robins High School’s graduation will be held Thursday, June 18 at 8:30 a.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
- Veterans High School’s graduation will be held Thursday, June 18 at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Field.
- Houston County High School’s graduation will be held Friday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. at Freedom Field.
- Northside High School’s graduation will be held Friday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
“Dates and times are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic or inclement weather,” all the posts said.
