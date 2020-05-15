Macon churches offering free COVID-19 testing Saturday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two Macon churches are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing tomorrow.
The churches are teaming up with Community Empowerment Center Inc., and the Community Church of God.
- Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church 3268 Avondale Mill Rd, Macon, GA 31216
- Unionville Baptist Church 3837 Houston Ave, Macon, GA 31206
From 10 a.m until 2 p.m, both sites will offer COVID-19 Pharyngeal and the Sterological Finger Stick Antibody Rapid Test.
