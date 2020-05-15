Macon’s Moonhanger restaurants reopening Tuesday, May 26

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – All of the Moonhanger Group’s locations will reopen on Tuesday, May 26, according to a post made by owner Wes Griffith on all of the locations’ Facebook pages Friday.

“We know that many of you are anxious to come dine with us again and we really appreciate your patience in allowing us to take the time to ensure that we feel comfortable bringing our employees back to work and ramping up operations in a way that we feel will be both safe and enjoyable,” Griffith wrote.

“We take the safety of our customers and employees seriously and want to assure you that we are taking appropriate steps in our restaurants in order to provide you with a safe and enjoyable experience. On top of our existing health and safety standards, here are some of the additional measures we’re taking: frequently wiping down and sanitizing high touch surfaces and hot spots, providing single use menus, requiring employees to wear protective masks, arranging our dining area in a socially distant manner, limiting the number of guests in our dining areas, and daily disinfecting our entire restaurants.”

Griffith says businesses will be enhancing curbside carry out service as well as launching online order through their websites.

“In times like these, we guarantee we have your well-being top of mind while dining with us. We’ve missed you and look forward to seeing you soon.”

The Moonhanger Group suspended operations at all of its locations⁠—Dovetail, H&H, Natalia’s, the Rookery and the Hargray Capitol Theatre⁠—on March 18.

