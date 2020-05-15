Macon non-profit provides survival kits to Bibb’s under-represented population

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A local man is helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerrod Echols — founder of the Melanated Community Stimulation Project Incorporated — says his life-long mission is to help Bibb County’s under-represented population. He says his current priority is creating and giving away survival kits to those that can benefit.

“Feminine hygiene products, the same for men as well as deodorant, razors, paper towels, toilet tissue, toothpaste,” said Echols.

Echols says he and his wife created the non-profit to help African American communities in need.

Just recently, the duo started a mobile food Pantry and a financial assistance program.

How to get help

Echols says if you are a resident in need, all you have to do is complete the project intake process on the MCS Project Community Fund Facebook page.

“If it’s financial help for utilities, water bill, light bill, things like that,” said the founder.

Echols says for the last 4 years the organization has been proactive by feeding and clothing the homeless around downtown Macon. They also provide school supplies to local schools every year, and they host holiday sponsorships.

Echols says all funds come from their own pockets.

Saturday, the non-profit will distribute at least 50 survival kits to residents at the Dempsey Hotel in Macon.

Echols says they are always looking for local, dedicated volunteers.