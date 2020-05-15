NewTown Macon in running for contest, grand prize of $25k

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – NewTown Macon is in the running for the 2020 “
America’s Main Streets” contest.
According to a news release from NewTown, Main Streets helps with the growth of downtowns, communities, and it helps build a sense of place.
Independent We Stand invites the public to take action and play a role in supporting Main Streets by voting online for their favorite quarter finalist. This moves a deserving Main Street one step closer to the cash grand prize of $25,000.
Semifinalist voting takes place at
MainStreetContest.com and runs through May 24.
Vote for NewTown Macon at https://www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/17 twenty-five times daily per IP address now through May 24.
