Cliffard Whitby supporters speak out against GBI investigation

Rashaad Vann
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Supporters for Macon-Bibb Mayoral candidate Cliffard Whitby held a news conference Friday outside the Macon-Bibb Government Center.

The supporters, which included Georgia State Senator David Lucas and former Macon mayor C. Jack Ellis, spoke out against the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s probe into allegations of payments owed to the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority dating back to Whitby’s time as chairman of the authority.

Officials are investigating three companies with ties to the Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate for allegations they accepted payments from the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority for work that was never completed.

Whitby’s supporters say the investigation is politically motivated due to the election coming up soon.

“We want you to know today that we as a black community will not fall into those tricks and we are going to march on, and we are going to march on to June the 9th to the polls, until we get victory,” Lucas said. “That’s what the charge is.”

Whitby said in a statement Wednesday he’s not surprised “some would choose to bring up these old allegations.”

He said he trusts the citizens of Macon-Bibb to see what it is, “a politically motivated attack.”

Rashaad Vann
