Two murder suspects arrested after Crimestoppers tip

By
Chip Matthews
-
0
8
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pair of murder suspects are in jail this morning in connection to the Randall Head killing, thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Jeremy James Bryant and 43-year-old

Authorities received a tip that the pair were under the I-16 overpass on Spring Street about 7 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies and U.S. Marshals arrived, Bryant attempted to run, but was captured after a short chase.

Bryant and Weeks were taken into custody without incident. Neither have a bond at this time.

Deputies say Bryant and Weeks are responsible for killing 51-year-old Randall Head back on April 30th.

Deputies found Head’s body near a wooded area near Mercer University Dr, in MaShelia Lewis Weeks last night.con, several days after he went missing.

List of Bryant and Weeks’ charges

  • Murder
  • Concealing Death of another Person
  • Theft by Taking Auto

     

