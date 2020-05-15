Two murder suspects arrested after Crimestoppers tip

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A pair of murder suspects are in jail this morning in connection to the Randall Head killing, thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Jeremy James Bryant and 43-year-old
Authorities received a tip that the pair were under the I-16 overpass on Spring Street about 7 p.m. Thursday.
When deputies and U.S. Marshals arrived, Bryant attempted to run, but was captured after a short chase.
Bryant and Weeks were taken into custody without incident. Neither have a bond at this time.
Deputies say Bryant and Weeks are responsible for killing 51-year-old Randall Head back on April 30th.
Deputies found Head's body near a wooded area near Mercer University Dr, several days after he went missing.
List of Bryant and Weeks’ charges
- Murder
- Concealing Death of another Person
- Theft by Taking Auto
Previous story: https://41nbc.com/2020/04/29/missing-macon-man-2/