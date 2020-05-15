UPDATE (Friday, May 15 at 1 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 5/15/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 36,681 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15.
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County* (open in web browser outside Facebook for best viewing)
|County
|Cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|3641
|331.25
|159
|685
|DeKalb
|2717
|342.56
|75
|491
|Gwinnett
|2572
|264.84
|101
|463
|Cobb
|2371
|299.9
|131
|557
|Hall
|2134
|1034.17
|40
|268
|Unknown
|1806
|0
|34
|Dougherty
|1645
|1829.71
|132
|339
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1578
|0
|23
|83
|Clayton
|996
|326.73
|36
|153
|Cherokee
|693
|259.92
|22
|113
|Henry
|625
|260.56
|18
|81
|Richmond
|481
|237.84
|17
|125
|Douglas
|430
|283.07
|15
|109
|Muscogee
|418
|218.13
|15
|81
|Sumter
|412
|1401.41
|38
|112
|Habersham
|408
|890.83
|16
|63
|Carroll
|403
|335.5
|20
|88
|Forsyth
|396
|156.83
|11
|49
|Mitchell
|387
|1754.62
|32
|74
|Bibb
|384
|252.38
|16
|109
|Bartow
|383
|345.76
|35
|128
|Chatham
|351
|120.13
|14
|90
|Lee
|344
|1147.78
|23
|54
|Houston
|311
|198.04
|16
|86
|Baldwin
|282
|634.73
|12
|57
|Coweta
|281
|184.87
|4
|47
|Thomas
|281
|632.44
|29
|55
|Newton
|263
|234.08
|8
|45
|Barrow
|257
|297.51
|7
|62
|Upson
|255
|970.43
|27
|29
|Rockdale
|250
|263.27
|7
|61
|Colquitt
|243
|535.32
|11
|18
|Spalding
|238
|344.38
|12
|40
|Paulding
|237
|137.36
|10
|57
|Early
|233
|2296.47
|28
|17
|Fayette
|205
|174.4
|11
|35
|Lowndes
|200
|169.67
|4
|33
|Terrell
|199
|2350.3
|24
|36
|Columbia
|198
|124.82
|6
|30
|Butts
|196
|778.58
|17
|21
|Troup
|195
|276.93
|5
|53
|Worth
|194
|963.16
|17
|35
|Clarke
|193
|148.71
|13
|32
|Crisp
|193
|865.9
|7
|36
|Coffee
|192
|446.08
|11
|56
|Whitfield
|176
|168.14
|6
|19
|Tift
|175
|428.61
|10
|43
|Floyd
|170
|170.14
|12
|41
|Randolph
|169
|2502.22
|21
|28
|Ware
|169
|471.37
|12
|42
|Walton
|158
|164.9
|7
|26
|Dooly
|154
|1149.25
|12
|34
|Hancock
|146
|1782.01
|4
|21
|Jackson
|126
|168.67
|3
|23
|Gordon
|125
|215.34
|15
|30
|Calhoun
|122
|1931.3
|7
|15
|Decatur
|116
|440.7
|3
|12
|Burke
|112
|501.3
|3
|23
|Gilmer
|106
|337.4
|0
|15
|Appling
|103
|554.93
|10
|16
|Wilcox
|98
|1114.9
|12
|15
|Stephens
|95
|360.83
|1
|22
|Grady
|89
|362.67
|4
|24
|Macon
|89
|685.25
|5
|32
|White
|88
|277.1
|2
|19
|Laurens
|86
|181.83
|1
|16
|Dawson
|84
|310.87
|1
|13
|Lumpkin
|82
|242.59
|1
|16
|Turner
|81
|1002.97
|12
|15
|Oconee
|80
|191.68
|2
|11
|Glynn
|75
|87.16
|1
|10
|Harris
|75
|216.06
|3
|14
|Walker
|74
|106.31
|0
|1
|Meriwether
|73
|347.29
|1
|10
|Polk
|72
|165.59
|0
|11
|Peach
|71
|259.36
|2
|17
|Catoosa
|70
|101.79
|0
|7
|Johnson
|70
|724.56
|2
|11
|Pierce
|69
|353.03
|4
|17
|Brooks
|64
|406.94
|8
|6
|Washington
|63
|310.31
|1
|6
|Putnam
|62
|283.3
|6
|13
|Bryan
|61
|155.86
|4
|18
|Murray
|58
|144.06
|1
|7
|Greene
|57
|304.54
|5
|18
|Oglethorpe
|55
|360.89
|4
|10
|Bacon
|54
|473.52
|2
|5
|McDuffie
|53
|245.4
|4
|16
|Elbert
|46
|242.81
|0
|5
|Monroe
|46
|165.9
|4
|8
|Ben Hill
|45
|270.35
|1
|6
|Bulloch
|45
|56.63
|2
|9
|Camden
|44
|81.6
|1
|6
|Liberty
|44
|71.08
|0
|11
|Pike
|44
|233.3
|2
|8
|Toombs
|43
|159.36
|4
|9
|Banks
|41
|205.18
|0
|9
|Lamar
|41
|211.92
|1
|6
|Wilkinson
|41
|459.69
|3
|13
|Clinch
|40
|600.96
|0
|4
|Marion
|39
|470.28
|1
|8
|Dodge
|38
|186.41
|2
|7
|Effingham
|38
|59.35
|1
|11
|Miller
|38
|659.26
|0
|2
|Seminole
|38
|466.83
|2
|8
|Stewart
|37
|603.69
|0
|12
|Fannin
|36
|136.78
|1
|5
|Pulaski
|36
|330.49
|1
|6
|Union
|36
|142.1
|1
|10
|Pickens
|35
|104.38
|3
|10
|Haralson
|34
|110.67
|2
|8
|Baker
|33
|1059.05
|2
|11
|Morgan
|33
|172.43
|0
|4
|Bleckley
|32
|249.26
|0
|1
|Cook
|32
|183.52
|2
|7
|Franklin
|31
|132.88
|1
|6
|Brantley
|30
|156.23
|2
|4
|Jones
|30
|104.93
|0
|4
|Madison
|29
|96.1
|1
|5
|Telfair
|29
|185.37
|1
|4
|Clay
|28
|980.74
|3
|5
|Talbot
|28
|454.69
|1
|11
|Wilkes
|28
|279.61
|1
|6
|Jasper
|26
|183.11
|0
|4
|Emanuel
|25
|110.31
|1
|6
|Jeff Davis
|24
|158.44
|1
|4
|Irwin
|22
|233.22
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|22
|143.67
|1
|4
|Taylor
|22
|276.45
|2
|8
|Charlton
|21
|158.48
|1
|6
|Towns
|21
|174.51
|1
|7
|Atkinson
|20
|240.1
|2
|5
|Berrien
|20
|103.76
|0
|1
|Crawford
|19
|155.38
|0
|4
|Dade
|19
|117.56
|1
|3
|Hart
|19
|72.78
|0
|0
|Chattahoochee
|18
|167.46
|0
|6
|Screven
|18
|129.5
|1
|9
|Heard
|17
|137.43
|1
|5
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|4
|Warren
|16
|307.1
|0
|5
|Chattooga
|15
|60.57
|2
|3
|Schley
|15
|284.36
|1
|7
|Rabun
|14
|82.42
|1
|5
|Wayne
|14
|46.71
|0
|2
|Echols
|13
|327.54
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|12
|147.69
|0
|5
|Lanier
|11
|106.27
|2
|5
|Tattnall
|11
|43.29
|0
|2
|Webster
|11
|431.37
|1
|4
|Candler
|10
|92.28
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|9
|61.78
|0
|2
|Twiggs
|9
|111.3
|0
|3
|Quitman
|7
|305.14
|1
|4
|Treutlen
|7
|102.5
|0
|0
|Wheeler
|7
|88.51
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|6
|65.05
|0
|1
|Long
|5
|25.11
|0
|2
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|1
|61.27
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 301,874; Positive tests: 36,681 (12%)
COVID-19 cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 6,438 across the state (Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 1:25 p.m. on 5/13 listed 1,091 current confirmed hospitalizations)
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 1,557 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020. The DPH page updates at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day. This 41NBC.com page updates twice daily. Refer to the DPH site for the latest counts.